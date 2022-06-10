Nigeria: Obi Cubana Crushes Over Wife Ahead of Their 14th Wedding Anniversary Celebration

10 June 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Benjamin Njoku

Billionaire businessman and king of night life, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana has described getting married to his beautiful wife as one of the best decisions he has taken in life.

In an Instagram post to celebrate his 14th wedding anniversary, the popular club owner recalled that he performed the traditional marriage rites on his wife, Ebele, exactly 14 years ago.

Sharing a video of himself alongside his wife on his Instagram page, Cubana showered her with praises, describing her as " beautiful model-queen."

He wrote: "The traditional wine-carrying of this beautiful model-queen took place exactly 14 years ago this day, in Obosi, Idemili North LGA of Anambra State!

"This is one of my life's best decisions; getting married to this damsel! Ok, next week Tuesday 14th is our 14th wedding anniversary. @lush_eby ... .nwanyi oma, mkpuru mma m, tomato Jos m, udala usö m, azu cubana m, the sweetest thing that can never cause me diabetes!!!I celebrate you everyday biko!"

