Kenya: Omanyala Strikes Gold Number Two in Mauritius As He Anchors Kenya's Relay Team to Victory

Nairobi — On form Ferdinand Omanyala struck gold number two at the Africa Athletics Championships in Mauritius on Friday afternoon as he anchored the Kenyan 4x100m team to victory.

Omanyala had on Thursday clinched the 100m title in a tight photo finish against South African Akani Simbine for his first ever Major title.

And on Friday, he finished off the race as Kenya struck its 10th medal in Mauritius, finishing off with a powerful sprint as the Kenyan boys won in 39.28 ahead of South Africa who finished second for silver in 39.79.

Zimbabwe finished off the podium with a 39.81 timing to come in third.

