Togo: New closure of places of worship !

Places of worship will still be closed by the government, whether they are legally installed or not. This time, it has nothing to do with the covid19 health crisis because the places of worship remained for many months. But, the management of the cults now blames them for too much noise pollution. And the incessant calls to order seem to fall on deaf ears.

Director of worship at the Ministry of Territorial Administration, Lieutenant-Colonel Bédiani Béléi sent a warning letter on Thursday to the heads of religious organizations and federations.

Here is the full content of the mail

Honorable Presidents,

The question of noise pollution generated by places of worship is becoming more and more unbearable for the populations. This situation calls out to all of us, each as far as he is concerned, administration as well as religious leaders.

The direction of worship, for its part, notes with regret that awareness campaigns, warnings and multiple conciliations are not enough to eradicate the bad practices observed in places of worship. It can no longer tolerate these discrepancies and disturbances that poison the lives and tranquility of local residents.

In this regard, the direction of worship will take new measures in the coming days to put an end to this phenomenon. Unannounced checks will be organized throughout the national territory by teams made up of agents from the Department of Worship and the security forces.

These teams will be equipped with sound level meters to measure the intensity of the noise. Any exceedance of the 55 decibel threshold will lead to the seizure of sound instruments and the immediate closure of the offending place of worship.

Religious freedom ends where the right to public peace of all residents begins.

Receive, gentlemen presidents, my distinguished greetings.