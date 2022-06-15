Zimbabwe: Female Village Head Breaks New Ground

Twenty — five-year-old, Ms Ketumile Nare broke new ground after being installed Headman Mahopolo at a colourful ceremony presided over by the area's paramount Chief Tshitaudze (David Mbedzi) at the Malibeng village in Beitbridge West on Sunday afternoon.

She became the first woman to be installed as a senior traditional leader in the Beitbridge district.

The new traditional leader replaced her father Lemohang Nare who passed on in April 2019.

The appointment came in fulfilment of the Government's thrust to strengthen the traditional and community leaders' structures which are key in pushing development from the grassroots level.

Speaking during the ceremony, Chief Tshitaudze said the new traditional leader covered Shashe, Limpopo, Jalukanga, Tuli, and No 16 (Maramani) under Ward 8 and had over 30 kraal heads.

On average a kraal head presides over 100 homesteads.

"Today, we celebrate the installation of a female traditional leader in our area which is in line with the laws of the land," he said.

"Due processes were followed in terms of consultations and recommendations, whereby, I made sure that she is the right person as recommended by the family and other Government tiers.

"It is important that, we all respect the institution of traditional leaders and that we work together with all progressive minds in implementing people-oriented projects".

The Chief commended the Mahopolo family for peacefully handling the appointment of the new headman, saying usually the succession of traditional leaders is often marred with bloodshed and violence.

He said it was critical for the Government and the families with outstanding vacancies for traditional leaders to expedite the processes.

Chief Tshitaudze said traditional leaders play a key role in facilitating development initiatives within their respective areas of jurisdiction.

"I advise all here present and those from headman Mahopolo area to work in harmony, respect, and unity with a shared vision of developing our area.

"As a people let's respect each other, the fact that the new traditional leader is a woman doesn't mean people must disrespect her," he said.

They are two chiefs (Stauze and Matibe) in the Beitbridge district, 416 kraal heads, and 10 headmen, although four are currently vacant.

These are Makhado, Mazibeli, Siyoga, and Kohomela.

Headman Mahopolo who holds a degree in local governance said she will work with the communities to push for infrastructure development and women empowerment within her area.

She said so far, they had three primary schools, one secondary school, and one primary health care clinic in Ward 8.

"We need to put heads together as a community and mobilise resources to build more learning and health facilities," said the traditional leader.

"At the same time, we must make sure that every child in this area of school-going age is class, especially the girl child who is often disadvantaged by societal stereotypes".

Headman Mahopolo said she was ready to handle the challenges that come with being a female traditional leader.

She said women should not be shy to take up leadership positions considering that the Government was rolling out a number of policies that promote gender equality nationwide.