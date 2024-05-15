Makka: A Women's Champion Igniting Empowerment in Tawfiq

Program: Jasiri Fund

Location: Garsen, Kenya

Makka Abdula, a courageous advocate for women’s rights in Tawfiq Village, Kilifi County, Kenya, confronted deeply ingrained cultural barriers that deprived women of education, leading to child marriage and the practice of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM). Experiencing the pervasive gender-based violence in her community fuelled Makka's determination to empower young women. Despite the hardships she faced, Makka is currently pursuing a Diploma in Community Development and Social Work in Malindi, Kilifi County.

Upon completing her secondary education, Makka's transformative journey began with GROOTS Kenya's Gender-Based Violence (GBV) training in Hola, Tana River. Her zeal for change was ignited as she recalled, "Mimi kama msichana nikasimama nikasema siwezi dhulumiwa ingawa kama mimi na jua haki yangu” (As a girl, I stood up and said that I cannot be oppressed when I know my rights).

Inspired by the self-assured women forming self-help groups, Makka established the Tawfiq Girls Champions, a group of 20 young women who had experienced gender-based violence. This marked the beginning of their empowering journey. Facing initial resistance from the community, they sought to join elders' meetings, only to be rejected and asked to disband the group. Undeterred, they persisted and were eventually accepted at the next elders' meeting, transforming community perspectives on women's empowerment.

Through GROOTS Kenya training, Makka learned about the Jasiri Fund, a collaborative initiative between the Mastercard Foundation, CREAW, CCGD, and GROOTS Kenya. The Jasiri Fund aims to support GBV survivors, mitigating the economic impacts of COVID-19. It goes beyond immediate relief, providing entrepreneurship and business management training to empower survivors. The impact of the fund is significant, as it offers not just financial aid but equips survivors with tools for long-term independence.

Now recognized as a prominent advocate, Makka and the Tawfiq Girls initiated a farming and water business with support from the Jasiri Fund. Identifying gaps in food and water supply, they secured a loan for a 10,000-liter water tank, addressing a key challenge in the area. They sell water at KES 20 per litre, generating a weekly profit of KES. 15,000. Additionally, they cultivate maize and mung beans, creating additional income streams for the Tawfiq Girls.

These empowered young women have undergone First Responder training for GBV cases, to provide them with the relevant skills to respond to GBV cases and have formed an Emergency Fund where they make bi-weekly contributions of KES 90. The emergency account specifically supports GBV responders, ensuring immediate aid if a situation arises. They hold weekly meetings to track business progress and discuss crucial matters like GBV cases in the community. The Tawfiq Girls group has also received, through GROOTS Kenya, paralegal training to take legal action when needed.

Beyond their own empowerment, the Tawfiq Girls have become advocates within their community, inspiring other women to form similar groups. Groups like Maendeleo Women’s Group and Faulu in the same community have joined the Jasiri Fund, initiating their water businesses, thereby catalysing a broader movement of community service and women's empowerment.

Makka's story, marked by resilience, community transformation, and the enduring impact of the Jasiri Fund, stands as a beacon of hope for women's empowerment in Tawfiq Village and beyond.