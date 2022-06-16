Africa: Ampem Darkoa Ladies Ready for Africa Championship

The Techiman Marehemaa, Nana Ampem Darkoa III, has declared the club's readiness to participate in the second edition of the CAF Champions League competition.

Having operated in the shadows of Hasaacas Ladies for a while, Ampem Darkoa Ladies has suddenly emerged the strongest force in women's football in Ghana and within a month, has stripped the Sekondi ladies of all the major honours that made them so fearsome.

First, Ampem Darkoa Ladies held their own against Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies and defeated them on penalties to become the new Women's Premier League champions.

On Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Ampem Darkoa Ladies also dethroned Hasaacas Ladies as champions of the Women's FA Cup competition after a 1-0 final win with a Comfort Yeboah 18th minute penalty handing them the trophy.

With that ticket, Ampem Darkoa Ladies will represent Ghana at the West African Football Union(WAFU) female club championship which Hasaacas Ladies won the maiden edition to snatch one of the two tickets for the continental showpiece.

Speaking to the media after their coronation as FA Cup winners for the first time, Nana Ampem Darkoa III, one of the financiers of the club said they were motivated by a strong desire to break the Hasaacas Ladies shackles that has made them play second fiddle to them in women's football in Ghana.

Commenting on the new challenge ahead of the club, Nana Ampem Darkoa IIIsaid the club was ready for both WAFU and the Africa club championship and ambitious about improving upon Hasaacas Ladies final loss feat in the maiden edition.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Ghana Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are very confident that with this kind of performance, we can go very far in the two competitions. Our target is to win the WAFU edition and qualify us to the Africa version where the challenge will be bigger and stronger."

She called for support for the club from government as well as the corporate sector to begin preparation ahead on time for the continental challenge.

"At this moment, we want to call on the government and the private sector to support us financially and other forms of support. This is not a burden we can carry along. We need everyone on board to support our preparation and participation in the two competitions."

With determination and the support from Ghanaians, we can make the difference in Africa."

Stating the difference they have made to win all Glories in Ghana, She said Ampem Darkoa were determined and they worked hard during the pre-season to attain this double success.