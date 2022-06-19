Nigeria: APC's Oyebanji Wins Ekiti Guber Election

All Progressives Congress Governorship candidate, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, has won the Ekiti Governorship Election. He polled 187,057 votes.Oyebanji won in 14 of the 16 local government areas in the election conducted on Saturday.

His closest rival, Segun Adebayo Oni of the Social Democratic Party, polled 82,211 votes. Oni won in Moba local government area.Mr. Bisi Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party scored 67,457 votes to emerge third in the race. He won in Efon local government area.

Oyebanji was declared winner and returned elected by the State Returning Officer, Prof. Kayode Oyebowale, at 3.05am Sunday

Details later...