Nigeria: Niger PDP Guber Candidate Picks Christian As Running Mate

The People's Democractic Party PDP has now jettisoned its long time Muslim -Muslim ticket for the governorship of Niger state.

Save for the administration of late Governor Abdullahi Abdulkhadir Kure, who picked a Christian in Dr Shem Zagbayi Nuhu as his deputy, subsequent governors had opted for Muslims as their deputies. The policy had never gone down well with the Christian community in the state which cried of deliberate marginalisation in the running of the state and in other key appointments.

However, the Governorship candidate of the party for the 2023 election Alhaji Isah Liman Kantigi, yesterday picked a former local government council Chairman Mr. Samuel Gwamna as his running mate.

Gwamna a devoted Christian from predominant Christian Tafa Local Government Area of the state is believed to be close to all the activities of the Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN) in his Tafa and the state.

Gwamna was unveiled as the running mate to the Governorship standard-bearer by Alhaji Isah Liman Kantigi at the party Secretariat.

Kantigi said in a brief remark that the nominee was successful after due consultations and guidance devoid of sentiments or discrimination but in the interest of the progress of the common man and development of the state

The candidate declared that if elected his administration will give priority to rural development to reduce rural urban migration, adding that I will be there for the people of the state

"I am ready to die for you all, I am ready to die for the common man to make sure they are protected"

The leader of the party in the state Senator Zainab Kure congratulated the candidates and urged members of the party to see their victory in next year's election as a task that must be done.

"We need to work hard to ensure the party's victory come 2023 general elections," she said.