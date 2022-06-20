Nigeria: 19 Die in Niger, Oyo Road Accidents

NINETEEN persons lost their lives in two separate accidents in Niger and Oyo states, weekend, while many sustained injuries.

A mother going to church, yesterday, with her three children, was knocked down by a commercial vehicle at Moniya in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

It was gathered that the driver of the vehicle that rammed into the victims, killing one and injuring three others, sped off away.

An eyewitness said the incident occurred at the popular Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, filling station, Onikoro, Moniya, on Ibadan/Oyo expressway.

It was also gathered that the injured victims, with compound fractures, are currently receiving treatment at Happiness Medical Clinic, Onikoro, Moniya, Ibadan.

On a visit to the clinic, the injured victims, Deborah, 10 years; Ayo, three years and two months old boy were still unconscious while Stephen's corpse had been released to the family for burial.

A family source, however, said: "They were going to church in the morning when it happened at the front of NNPC, Onikoro. The commercial vehicle, Micra, lost control and cleared the four children, who just alighted with their mother from another commercial vehicle. The driver ran away immediately and we are yet to set our eyes on him.

"The mother was just lucky because nothing happened to her. Only the children were affected. Unfortunately, we lost one, Stephen. Stephen and others were waiting for their mother who wanted to collect change from the driver when the other Micra lost control and hit them."

When Vanguard approached an Investigating Police Officer, IPO, in charge of the accident, Olumide, at the hospital, he said: "I am not authorised to speak on the matter with journalists, kindly get in touch with DTO in the office."

When contacted on phone, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident.

He said: "An investigation is ongoing and updates would be provided accordingly, please."

18 die in Niger

In a related incident, 18 passengers of a Lagos-bound 18-seater bus were burnt to ashes in an accident that occurred along Bida-Minna road, Saturday.

An eyewitness disclosed that the bus rammed into a tipper that broke down in the middle of the highway.

He said: "A tipper lorry broke down on the major road and the driver of the bus rammed into it and it caught fire immediately.

"There was no sign to indicate any danger ahead, hence the gravity of the accident as they all perished as the fire consumed all of them."

Niger State Police Command's Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, who confirmed the incident, however, explained that one of the victims is currently receiving treatment at the Minna General Hospital, while the corpses of the victims have been given mass burial in Minna.

