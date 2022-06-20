Sudan: Anger As North Darfur Director of Police Warns Journalist - 'The News You Published Will Condemn You'

El Fasher — Journalists and media professionals in North Darfur have angrily denounced threats made by the state police director to the journalist Zamzam Khater, after Khater published news of a crime allegedly related to the involvement of individuals affiliated with the police.

The director threatened Khater with verbal violence in a text message: "The news you published will condemn you." Journalists held the Director of Police and the Security Committee in North Darfur responsible for the safety and safety of Zamzam Khater.

Khater confirmed to the Sudan Today programme on Radio Dabanga that she was threatened by the North Darfur State Police Director because of news published by his parties belonging to the police. She explained that the police chief addressed her "without an introduction and in a tone marred by violence and sharpness that the news she published would condemn her".

Khater said that the news report in question is related to an armed robbery incident in an Avanti car, in which two policemen were accused. She expressed her fear that she would be targeted by the police or that she would be framed for publishing this news. At the conclusion of her speech, she emphasised that she was not afraid of anyone in order to tell the truth and called for the law to be the final decision in the event that she violated the honour of the profession or mentioned things contrary to the truth while performing her work as a journalist.