Rwanda: Gisagara Turn Focus to Liberation Day Volleyball Tourney

After winning the Rutsindura Memorial tournament, national volleyball league champions Gisagara Volleyball Club have turned their focus to the Liberation Day tournament, which is slated for July 2-4 in Kigali.

Gisagara head Coach Fidèle Nyirimana has challenged his team to use the Liberation Day tournament as preparation for the league campaign that kicks off on July 16.

"I have spoken with my players, about our current position as defending champions and what it will take to retain it. We need to be consistent this season, and we need to start preparing for the next tourney in the same manner, and treat each as a title decider for us," Nyirimana said.

Last season, Gisagara won all tournaments that were competed for in the country and finished in third place at the Africa Club Championship last month, but this season, they will have to overcome ferocious challenge from Rwanda Energy Group (REG) and APR who are also aiming for the league title.

"We are ready to make history this season by repeating the incredible feat that we accomplished last season. My players are in good shape but, most of all, they are very determined to see that we achieve our target," the former national team left attacker added.