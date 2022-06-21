Rwanda: Gisagara Turn Focus to Liberation Day Volleyball Tourney

21 June 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

After winning the Rutsindura Memorial tournament, national volleyball league champions Gisagara Volleyball Club have turned their focus to the Liberation Day tournament, which is slated for July 2-4 in Kigali.

Gisagara head Coach Fidèle Nyirimana has challenged his team to use the Liberation Day tournament as preparation for the league campaign that kicks off on July 16.

"I have spoken with my players, about our current position as defending champions and what it will take to retain it. We need to be consistent this season, and we need to start preparing for the next tourney in the same manner, and treat each as a title decider for us," Nyirimana said.

Last season, Gisagara won all tournaments that were competed for in the country and finished in third place at the Africa Club Championship last month, but this season, they will have to overcome ferocious challenge from Rwanda Energy Group (REG) and APR who are also aiming for the league title.

"We are ready to make history this season by repeating the incredible feat that we accomplished last season. My players are in good shape but, most of all, they are very determined to see that we achieve our target," the former national team left attacker added.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X