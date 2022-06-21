Ghana/Togo: Ampen Darkoa Ladies Win in Togo

20 June 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana Women's Premier League champions, Ampem Darkoa Ladies on Friday defeated the Ladies Sparrow Hawks of Togo 3-0 in an international friendly game played at the Stade de Kegue in Lome, Togo.

A brace from striker Elizabeth Owusua in a space of four minutes and another from Constance Agyemang three minutes from the end was all the 'Nana Mma' side needed to pass their first international test ahead of the WAFU B qualifiers for the Champions League.

The friendly match was at the request of the Togolese national team and formed part of their preparations for the upcoming 14th edition of Africa Women Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco next month.

After a barren first half, coach Joe Nana Adarkwa introduced Gladys Amoebas and Constance Serwaa Agyemang, to strengthen the squad after recess.

On 75 minutes, the Ghanaians found the opener after Elizabeth Owusua reacted quickly to a loose ball in the box to poke home.

Six minutes later, she grabbed her second of the game when she drove home a powerful right shot into the net.

Agyemang score the third goal to put the game beyond the host.

