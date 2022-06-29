Africa CDC Organizes First Training On Real-Time PCR-Based Monkeypox Virus (Mpxv) Testing for 20 African Union Member States

Participants from 20 African Union Member States are attending a 3-day training at the NCDC National Reference Laboratory, Abuja, Nigeria

On 28 June 2022, the Africa CDC in partnership with Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the African Society for Laboratory Medicine (ASLM) launched the first in a series of hands-on training on real-time PCR-based monkeypox virus (MPXV) diagnosis held at the NCDC National Reference Laboratory in Abuja, Nigeria. The training workshop targeted 20 participants from 20 African Union (AU) Member States: Benin, Chad, Cote d'Ivore, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Gabon, Ghana, Guinéa, Liberia, Mali, Mozambique, Niger, Republic of Congo, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Sudan, Togo, Uganda, and Zambia.

The three-day training workshop is designed to cover a combination of theoretical and hands-on training in the collection and handling of MPXV suspected specimen; isolation of nucleic acid; detection of MPXV using RT-PCR assay; interpretation and reporting of results for public health interventions. Furthermore, the Africa CDC in partnership with Jiangsu Bioperfectus Technologies Co., Ltd. will distribute MPXV RT-PCR kits to expand testing in participating Member States.

"Laboratory testing capacity is key to expand MPXV surveillance in endemic and non-endemic countries across the continent. This training is timely and critical to build and expand MPXV testing capacity and capability across the continent. We will continue to organize additional trainings and distribute testing kits to additional African Member States in order to strengthen MPXV surveillance in the continent" said Dr. Yenew Kebede, Head Division of Laboratory Systems and Networks at the Africa CDC.

Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa, Director General of NCDC commented, "Establishing diagnostic capacity for infectious diseases including for monkeypox virus is an essential first step in gaining the understanding required for preparedness and response. So, we are very delighted to partner with Africa CDC to conduct hands-on training for 20 African countries on the RT-PCR based detection of monkeypox virus. The training covers a range of topics from collection and handling of specimen to RT-PCR testing and reporting of results to inform response and containment strategies".

"Africa CDC will continue to support Member States in strengthening their capacity and capability to detect and respond to disease outbreaks. Recently, we have issued a call for more support to Member States and increased access to diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines to limit the spread of MPXV. The MPXV training and the distribution of test kits is key to expand MPXV surveillance across the continent" said Dr. Ahmed Ogwell, Acting Director of the Africa CDC.

The participants are expected to put into practice the skills and knowledge gained from this training to expand MPXV testing and surveillance in their home country. Furthermore, the training workshop will create a network of laboratory experts to collaborate and share expertise and resources in MPXV detection and response.

The training was coordinated and supported through the Africa CDC - Africa Pathogen Genomics Initiative (Africa PGI).