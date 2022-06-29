South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - June 29, 2022

Cape Town —

Experts Pin Down Possible Cause of East London Tavern Tragedy

Carbon monoxide from a petrol generator could be the cause of death of 21 young people at the Enyobeni Tavern this past weekend. The young people ranging from 13-17 years were found slumped on the floor and tables with no visible injuries. The Eastern Cape health department says it treated and discharged 16 survivors. The venue allegedly promised those attending, free rounds of alcohol, Wi-Fi and photoshoots.

Limpopo Boko Haram Gang Sentenced to 384 Years for Reign of Terror

Limpopo residents who were tormented for two months by Ndou Lukase Rembuluwani, 29, Ndou Ben, 29, and Khoza Ngobeni Small, 28, should be relieved after the trio were sentenced to a combined period of 384 years imprisonment by the Limpopo Division of the High Court in Polokwane. They committed -among others - murder, attempted murder, were found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, housebreaking, robbery and malicious damage to property. They were also charged with being in the country illegally.

Monkeypox Case Found In Cape Town

The National Dept of Health has confirmed that a 32-year-old man has tested positive for Monkeypox in the Mother City. This follows a case identified in Gauteng last week. Monkeypox manifests as blisters on the skin. It is usually mild and self-limiting with a fatality rate of 1%. The disease has previously been reported in African countries such as Nigeria, the DR Congo, the Central African Republic and Ghana. The current outbreak is dominated by high numbers in Europe - the UK, Spain, Germany, Portugal and France. Cases have also been reported in the USA and Canada.