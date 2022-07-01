Africa: Kugbo Int'l Market to Be Largest in Africa - Officials

The Kugbo International Market in the FCT is designed to be one of the largest markets in Africa, the developers and officials of the FCTA have said.

Our correspondent reports that the market, which is sitting on about 13 hectares, is located close to Nyanya in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

Owned by the FCTA and managed by the Abuja Investment Company Limited (AICL), the market, which is under construction, is being built by Mesotho Group Limited.

When City & Crime visited the market on Wednesday, construction works were ongoing in the first phase.

The Director of AICL, Osita Opara, who was at the market with the delegation of an Italy-based firm, DGM, assured that the market, when completed, would not only be the largest but one of the best in Africa.

The leader of the Italian delegation, Mr Claudio Del-Ghianda, expressed satisfaction with the quality of work at the market and assured that the firm would see how the market would be supported with renewable energy.

Earlier, the Co-Chairman of Mesotho Group Limited, Jerry Joseph Damara, said the first phase of the market, which comprised 52 blocks of 60 shops each, was expected to be completed in December.

According to him, the market, which will accommodate all facets of businesses, including building materials, furniture and general goods, will also accommodate informal businesses like open shops for perishable items.

He further said, "There is going to be fire facilities in case of emergencies, banking halls, toilet facilities and expansive parking space, including an underground one."

On security, the co-chairman said from the beginning the Inspector General of Police (IGP) had approved a number of police officers to man the market and that they were to be assisted by civil security personnel.

He assured that the market would be affordable to every Nigerian.

Our correspondent further reports that after the completion, Mesotho Group Limited would manage the market for 25 years.