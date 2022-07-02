Nigeria: Dangote Cement's Group Finance Offficer Resigns

The company has announced Gbenga Fapohunda as its acting CFO

Dangote Cement Group on Thursday said its chief finance officer, Guillaume Moyen, has resigned.

The company in a disclosure to the Nigerian Exchange said Mr Moyen's resignation is based on personal reasons and takes effect from June 30,2022.

It added that Gbenga Fapohunda has been appointed as the company's acting CFO.

"This to inform Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and other stakeholders of the resignation of Mr Guillaume Moyen as Group Chief Finance Officer of Dangote Cement Plc (DCP) for personal reasons", the company said.

"The Board would like to thank Mr Guillaume Moyen for his commitment and contributions to DCP and wishes him well in his future endeavours".

New Appointee

Mr Fapohunda, who replaces Mr Moyen as the Acting Group Chief Finance Officer of the company, is a multi-skilled finance professional with over twenty years of experience.

He joined Dangote Cement Group as the Regional Chief Finance Officer (CFO) in Nigeria, effective March 1, 2021.

He served as the executive finance director for West Africa at Japan Tobacco International (JTI), where he was on the board. He joined JTI from United Parcel Service (UPS), where he was Nigeria's Chief Finance Officer (CFO).

Roles held before joining the DCP are CFO and a board member at British American Tobacco (BAT) Ghana, where he oversaw 12 countries in Africa, a manager within the financial advisory team at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). He also worked as a consultant at KPMG Professional Services.

Mr Fapohunda is a graduate of Delta State University. He also holds an MBA in Finance from London Business School U.K.

He is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria; an associate member of the Chartered Institute of Taxation; as well as associate member of the Institute of Cost Management Accountants.

He is also an associate member of the Institute of Treasury and Financial Administration; an associate member of the Institute of Credit & Risk Management; and an associate member of the Nigerian Institute of Management.