Nigeria: Kaduna APC Governorship Candidate Picks Incumbent Deputy Gov As Running Mate

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Kaduna State, Uba Sani, on Monday, presented Hadiza Balarabeas his running mate in the 2023 general election.

"After consultations with critical stakeholders of Kaduna State, I am happy to announce that I have picked Her Excellency, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe as my running mate in the 2023 governorship election in Kaduna State," Mr Sani said in a statement.

Mrs Balarabe is the incumbent deputy governor in Kaduna State. If the party wins the election next year, it will be the first time a deputy governor served in the same role under different governors in Nigeria.

Mr Sani said he picked her as his running mate because of her record of performance under the administration of outgoing governor Nasir El-Rufa'i.

"Hadiza Balarabe has contributed immensely to the giant strides recorded by Mallam Nasir El-Rufai's administration in infrastructure and human capital development.

"Dr. Balarabe has demonstrated hard work, punctuality, dedication and team spirit in the discharge of her responsibility as Deputy Governor which has endeared her to the critical stakeholders in the State.

"I wish to therefore call on the good people of Kaduna State to support the choice of Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe as my running mate.

"I also enjoin them coming out en-masse to vote for our ticket during the forthcoming 2023 general election. Your mandate in 2023 will enable us to build a peaceful, prosperous, and greater Kaduna State.

"Together, we are determined to make the State a reference point for good and responsive governance," Mr Sani said.