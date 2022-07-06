Africa: Senegal Sail Into Historic Qualification

6 July 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Senegal has made history at the TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations by qualifying for the second round following their 1-0 victory against Burkina on Tuesday at the Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex.

Mame Moussa Cisse's team scored the only goal of the match, converting a penalty kick in the 84th minute by Korka Fall, who had come on only seven minutes earlier to make her tournament debut.

Following this success, Senegal sit comfortably on six points with hosts Morocco, while Burkina Faso with two defeats in as many meetings, will have to win against Uganda on the third match day to try to secure a best third place finish to qualify for the next round of the competition.

