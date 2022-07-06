Nigeria: Kano Targets 12m Children for Malaria Chemoprevention

Kano State Government yesterday said it was targetting 12 million children below the age of five years for the July to October round of the Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention exercise in 44 local government areas of the state.

This came as the government plans to distribute N11billion worth free insecticide treated nets for malaria prevention in the state.

Commissioner of Health, Dr Aminu Tsanyawa who disclosed this while speaking with newsmen, said the over eight million pieces of nets under the 2022 Long lasting insecticide Treated Nets, LLIN, mass replacement campaign would be distributed between July and September.

According to him, "You may wish to note that malaria remain our major public health concern in our dear state. It is the most common single reason for hospital outpatient visits and consultations, accounting for 60 percent outpatient visits and consultations and 30 percent of hospital admissions.

"To address these challenges, the World Health Organization, WHO has recommended the Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention, SMC intervention that has been proven to be cost effective, safe and achievable for malaria prevention, especially in areas with highly seasonal malaria transmission. This strategy is a "progressive shift from a one size fits all approach to malaria elimination" and targets its control in specific populations and locations for maximum efficiency.

"I would like to call on the people of the state to seize the opportunity by availing their children aged three - 59 months for the forthcoming four-day of free house-to-house mass drug administration for malaria prevention through the seasonal malaria Chemopreventive platform. The exercise will be conducted across the 44 LGAs of the state in four consecutive cycles of the rainy season within four days per month beginning from July to October, 2022. The intervention is targeting to reach over 12 million children.

"In the same vein, the government has concluded all the necessary arrangements for the forthcoming 2022 LLIN mass replacement campaign where more than eight million pieces of insecticide treated nets worth N11 billion will be distributed freely. I want to call on the people to ensure proper washing and drying of the nets before usage."