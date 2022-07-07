Nigeria: Gov Abiodun, French Ambassador Commission Multi-Million Dairy Farm

The Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun has inaugurated the FanmilkDanone Model Diary Farm located in Odeda Farm institute.

Fan Milk which is part of the Danone group, a world leading food company was commissioned by the governor and the French Ambassadrice, Madame Emmanuelle Blatmann recently.

The governor lauded the multimillion-dollar investment as being strategically aligned with the present administration's drive to foster relationships that enhance internally generated revenue.

He said "The growth of this project in about a year since the MOU was signed is symbolic of our administration's commitment to public-private partnerships. We are happy to be part of this success story.

"I want to assure all stakeholders that our administration will follow up and sustain its commitment to this project by continued support through the Ministry of Agriculture and all other relevant agencies, in order to make good of Fan Milk- Danone's investment."

On his part, Ferdinand Mouko, the Managing Director Fan Milk Plc reiterated the commitment to growing with Nigeria and ensuring that eventually the company will be able manufacture its ice cream and frozen yoghurt using milk sourced locally from cattle on the farm, as well as those aggregated from local farmers at the milk collection centre.

He also relayed the projected impact of the dairy farm in Ogun State, which includes empowering 100 farmers in the first year and empowering 500 farmers in the next five years and scale the number of pastoral farmers that currently benefit from Fan Milk Danone's investment in the state.

Also speaking, the French Ambassadrice, Blatmann commended the company's investment in the country and reiterated France's pride at the milestone achievement and the company's role in opening up more avenues for bilateral relations between France and Nigeria.

The Chairman of Fan Milk Plc, Mr. Olayinka Akinkugbe recognised the support from the Ogun State government as an investor-friendly state that has supported Fan Milk's response to CBN's dairy backward integration programme.