Nigeria: Families of Remaining 50 Abducted Passengers of Abuja-Kaduna Train Protest in Kaduna

Families, relations and friends of the remaining 50 abducted victims of the March 28 Abuja-Kaduna passenger train attack have appealed to the federal government to take all necessary steps to ensure the immediate release of their love ones.

Speaking with journalists on behalf of the families shortly after a peaceful protest yesterday in Kaduna, their spokesman, Dr. Abdulfatai Jimoh, lamented that families of the victims have been under psychological trauma since the unfortunate incident of March 28, 2022.

He said: "Today is exactly 100 days since our loved ones were abducted. Their journey was meant to be a journey of two hours, however, it turned out to be 100 harrowing days.

"Since then things have not been the same with us. One cannot imagine what our love ones are going through in these last 100 days in the deep forest with the same clothes, no clean water to drink, no medical care.

"Many of them are sick; one has even been shot and injured, we don't know his condition now. We have been talking to the government; we have been appealing to them in the last 100 days to rescue our love ones, but so far we have not seen much."

Jimoh appealed to the government "to do all that is necessary to free our love ones within the shortest time possible.

"If you remember, our love ones spent their Easter and the Eid fitr in the bush. Today, we are just three days away from Eid Kabir. We are praying they will spend the Eid Kabir with us. This is our hope and prayer.

"We want the government to do all that is necessary. We know it's possible. They can do it, they should do it please."

According to him, the government owe it a responsibility to ensure that Nigerians are free and are protected in their country.

"We have surrendered our sovereignty and our security to the government and it is incumbent on them to do the needful to protect us.

"We are appealing to the president and his security chiefs to do what is necessary between their powers. We know they can do it, and should do it for us please in the name of God.

"We are all vulnerable to this situation. We are expecting them in the next few hours by the special grace of God not even days. We know they are on it, they should conclude it quickly," Jimoh said.