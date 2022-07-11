South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - July 11, 2022

Cape Town —

Police Minister Bheki Cele In Firing Line

Crime statistics from January to March 2022 point to over 6,600 murders in that period. Police Minister Bheki Cele has been described by Action Society Director of Community Safety Ian Cameron, as a "leader in poor performance as South Africa sees the murder of at least 67 people per day". Minister Cele has had a tough few weeks - including a "shut up" shouting match with Cameron at a public meeting on community crime and safety in Gugulethu township, where he was accused of not performing his duties as minister. Cele has also been accused of mismanagement of police funds and has been named by the suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Francinah Vuma of a conspiring to have her killed.

SAFTU calls for Shutdown Over High Living Costs

The SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has called for a national shutdown in protest of the rising costs of living and the problems plaguing the working class in South Africa. Saftu announced that it was in consultation with various stakeholders to pull off a massive strike that will be a show of force by civil society against a litany of issues that is facing the country, including the high cost of petrol, food, electricity, the loss of jobs and growing unemployment, which mainly affects young people.

Monkeypox Case Found In Limpopo Province

A monkeypox case has been traced in Limpopo to a 42-year-old Swiss tourist. So far three contacts for the man has been identified and are not showing symptoms. According to reports, the provincial health MEC Phophi Ramathuba said the symptoms presented were rash, lymphadenopathy, muscle ache, and fatigue.