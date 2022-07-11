Gambia: Nenneh Freda Challenges Govt to Respect Rule of Law

Nenneh Freda Gomez, the Country Director of Global Hearts of Medical Mission (GOHMM), on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 tasked the Government of The Gambia to respect the rule of law.

The female politician made this call on Tuesday following her release on bail, after her re-arrest and detention at the Senegambia Police Station, citing her alleged visit to their property at Bijilo.

This is the third time she has been arrested in connection to Global Hearts of Medical Mission property in Bijilo.

Nenneh said they have their building materials at the mission's land in Bijilo, and that from time to time, she visits the property to ascertain its condition.

"We have about twenty trips of sand, some bags of cement and other building materials on our property," she told the press at the police station.

The female politician said when she went to the property on Tuesday, she met some people working there and that when she enquired, she said she was told that they were assigned by the contractor to work there.

"I met them using our sand and other building materials doing their work, which to me is not fair. So I took out my phone and started to take some pictures and footage as evidence," she explained.

Nenneh said whilst she was taking pictures, she turned and saw police officers, whom she said, allegedly held her hands and twisted them.

"I was then arrested and put in a pickup together with Lamin Sey, who was there with me," she said.

Nenneh said the High Court has made a ruling in favour of Global Hearts of Medical Mission and that the government should respect the rule of law.

"We have followed due process and we got the ruling from the court. We want the government to respect that ruling," she maintained.

She said the property belongs to them, which is why she normally goes there.

"If the court restricts me from going there, that will be my last day to go to the said property," she said.