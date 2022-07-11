Nigeria: Osun 2022 - Again, Governorship Candidates Debate Ahead of Election

The Osun governorship election holds on July 16.

The governorship candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Accord Party, Labour Party, and Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Osun State participated in a governorship debate Sunday where they laid out their plans for the electorate if voted into office.

Those who attended the debate, which was organised by Channels Television, include Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the APC, Ademola Adeleke of the PDP, Yusuf Lasun of Labour Party, Oyegoke Omigbodun of the SDP, and Akin Ogunbiyi of the Accord Party.

The event held days after the same candidates - except Mr Adeleke - took part in a debate organised by Arise Television.

Mr Adeleke later gave reasons for his absence.

Mr Oyetola, who is seeking re-election, said his government has created jobs and ensured safety of the people, adding that the state is the most peaceful in the country.

"I want to consolidate on what I have done so far and take Osun to the greater heights it deserves. I believe four years is not enough," said the governor.

"We have the task force which takes care of issues of banditry, kidnapping and robbery. It is being supported with logistics, in terms of vehicles and other logistics.

"Again, we are collaborating with our sister states with Amotekun. It is very effective. I think they should be given arms so that they can deal decisively with armed robbery and kidnapping. We also integrate the hunters into the system to ensure safety."

When queried on the level of cultism-induced violence in the state, Mr Oyetola said Amotekun in collaboration with the police would soon defeat the cultists.

The governor added that the security outfit "knows the local terrain, they know these boys. They can be effective in doing that. It is an ongoing thing, we are collaborating with the police and other security agencies. I believe we are going to eventually reed them off the state."

Mr Adeleke said the APC stole his mandate at the last election in 2018.

He insisted that he won the election but it was overturned during the rerun, which held after the Independent Electoral Commission declared the polls inconclusive.

The PDP candidate accused the governor of using Amotekun for political gains.

He said if he wins the election, he would equip the police in the state, and also empower Amotekun to fight banditry.

"Cultism is everywhere, because there's no job. They are not educated. The government asked them to pay before giving them job, why then won't they go into cultism?"

Just as he stated during the last debate, the Accord Party's Mr Ogunbiyi said he would create 100,000 jobs if elected.

"I am the Awolowo of this era," he said.

The governorship candidate pledged to deliver free education, and conduct local government elections, in order to make the government closer to the people.

On security, he said, "We can recruit more in Amotekun. We should localize security."

He pledged to diversify the economy of the state.

"I pledge that, when I become governor, I will create 100,000 jobs, through agriculture, industry, mining. I will structure a good investment plan for mining, so that our youths can have good jobs."

Mr Lasun, the former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives and candidate of the Labour Party, blamed insecurity in the state and across Nigeria on the Constitution.

He also advocated for the establishment of state police.

"There is little any state government can do. Amotekun cannot arrest. In the long run, we have to amend the constitution for state police."

"I am going to develop a robust community development association. They will work with Amotekun in collating and passing intelligence information.

"The fundamental problem of insecurity is our Constitution.

"The most potent part of security is intelligence gathering. Our country has porous borders. People just enter the country anyhow."

Mr Omigbodun of the SDP promised to advocate for devolution of power on security, and also incorporate local security outfits in tackling insecurity.

"When I become governor and call for devolution of power, they will take me seriously, because it will be Governor Omigbodun speaking, not one Omigbodun in Osogbo speaking."