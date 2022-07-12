Nigeria: NPFL Round-Up - Remo Stars Keep Up Third Place Quest As Rangers Fall in Jos

Remo Stars' away victory means they have lost none of the six southwestern derbies this season

With a game left to the end of the season, the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) witnessed fierce contests on matchday as 37 matches were played simultaneously on Sunday across different venues.

The matchday recorded 27 goals from a draw, seven home, and two away victories in the 10 games.

Already relegated MFM FC were further beaten in Ilorin, where Kwara United scored three goals.

Junior Lokosa, Issa Gata, and Samad Kadiri all scored for the Afonja Warriors in the first and second halves.

Lokosa opened the scoring in the 15th minute with a header after a well-delivered cross from Kabir Balogun.

Kwara United doubled their lead through Issa Gata's side-foot finish to Muri Lawal's pass in the 18th minute.

And five minutes to the end of the game, Samad Kadiri sealed the victory for Kwara United with a rebound shot from Jide Fatokun's free-kick. Kwara United stay in the fourth position with 58 points.

At the Pantami Stadium in Jos, Gombe continued its unbeaten run with a lone-goal victory over Rangers.

Gombe United dealt the chances for the Flying Antelopes staying in the hunt for a continental ticket a severe blow after Ibrahim Yahaha scored the lone goal of the encounter in the 47th minute.

In Ibadan, Shooting Stars continued in their drive to end the season on a high as they prevailed 3-2 in the five-goal thriller against new champions Rivers United.

Playing behind closed doors, Lucky Emmanuel put the Oluyole Warriors in front from a close-range effort in the 21st minute.

Four minutes later, Opeyemi Olufemi doubled the lead for the Warriors.

Having conceded two goals, Rivers United pulled one back before the end of the first half through Chijioke Akuneto.

The game continued with the same energy from the Ibadan-based side as they restored their two-goal lead through Moses Omoduemuke in the 41st minute.

Quickly into the second half, River United got another goal from Akuneto, who registered his 17th goal from the spot in the 49th minute.

Away victories

Remo Stars needed just a point but got three as they kept their chance for a continental dream alive when they played Sunshine Stars in a Southwestern derby.

The Blue Sky Stars defeated Sunshine Stars by a lone goal to stay in the third position ahead of its last league game in Ikenne.

Ekundayo Ojo scored the lone goal as Remo Stars picked its third away victory of the season.

With Gbenga Ogunbote at the sideline against his former club, Sunshine Stars, Remo Stars had wonderful moments in the first 15 minutes of the game.

After a barren first half, Remo Stars continued to look for ways to break the deadlock with the duo of Anaekwe and Tolulope Ojo, testing goalkeeper Japheth Opubo.

Ojo finally broke the deadlock from a volley that went past Opubo in the 55th minute.

Remo Stars' away victory means they have not lost in any of the six southwestern derbies this season.

They stay in the third position with 59 points while Sunshine has 51 points in the ninth position.

In the same vein, Dakkada secured a shock 2-0 win over Enyimba in Aba.

Second-half goals from Arise Ogundare and Ezekiel Edidiong saw Enyimba slump to their second home defeat this season.

As it stands, Dakkada are in the 17th position with 46 points while Enyimba with 52 points are in the sixth position.

Draw

The only draw for the matchday was between Akwa United and Abia Warriors as the two sides settled for a 2-2 result in Uyo.

It was Abia Warriors' fourth draw in the league as they tiptoed towards the relegation spot with just a point above Dakkada.

Nabe Akpesiri and Wisdom Fernando scored the first half goals for Akwa United.

Abia Warriors responded with goals from Godwin Obaje and Micheal Ibe in the 22nd and 77th minutes respectively to earn Warriors a vital point away from home.

Full Results

Kwara Utd 3-0 MFM

Niger Tornadoes 2-1 Heartland

Sunshine Stars 0-1 Remo Stars

Enyimba 0-2 Dakkada

Katsina United 2-0 Plateau United

Lobi Stars 3-2 Wikki Tourist

Akwa United 2-2 Abia Warriors

Gombe United 1-0 Rangers

3SC 3-2 Rivers United

Nasarawa United 1-0 Kano Pillars