Africa: Adesina Highlights AfDB Role in Realising Africa's Economic Opportunities

12 July 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Mark Itsibor

President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Dr Akinwumi Adesina highlighted the role of the bank in supporting stability, growth and sustainable development on the African continent.

In his address to the Institute of International and European Affairs (IIEA), Ireland's leading international affairs think tank, Adesina spoke about some of the opportunities and challenges which Africa presently faces, including food security, debt sustainability, climate change, and the financing gap and what African Development Bank is doing to support and accelerate Africa's development.

He said that Africa's challenges can be overcome through enhanced crisis preparedness, development of quality healthcare systems and infrastructure projects to strengthen the continent's resilience.

Often described as "Africa's Optimist-in-Chief", AfDB president Dr Akinwumi A. Adesina is widely lauded for his visionary leadership and passion for Africa's transformation.

Dr Adesina was first elected President of the African Development Bank Group in 2015 and was unanimously re-elected for a second five-year term in 2020.

A former Nigerian minister for Agriculture, in 2017, he was conferred with the World Food Prize, also known as the "Nobel Prize for Agriculture".

With Dr Adesina at the helm, the African Development Bank Group achieved the highest capital increase since its establishment in 1964 and responded boldly and swiftly to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ireland joined the African Development Fund and the African Development Bank in 2020.

-->

7 Incredible Health Benefits Of Strawberries And Why You Should Eat More... Click Here For Details

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X