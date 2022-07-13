South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - July 13, 2022

Cape Town —

Global Oil Price Drop Could Help South Africans at the Pump In August

With the global oil price dipping below the U.S.$100 mark, motorists could possibly get relief at the pumps from the record-high fuel prices in August. The price of Brent crude oil plunged more than 7% on Tuesday to U.S.$99.95 per barrel after starting the day at U.S. $105 per barrel. Oil prices were rattled by fears of declining demand amid the resurgence of the Covid-19 outbreak in major cities in China, the world's biggest importer of oil. Transport costs are the largest contributor to inflation in South Africa, with food and non-alcoholic beverages coming in second place.

Another Tavern Shooting In Gauteng

One person was shot dead at a tavern in Mamelodi, Pretoria. Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said that three suspects wearing balaclavas and armed with pistols arrived at the venue. The trio fired in the air before approaching a 33-year-old man and shooting him twice. This follows the Nomzamo tavern shooting tragedy in Orlando East, Soweto at the weekend in which 16 people were mowed down by perpetrators wielding AK-47 rifles. The Enyobeni Tavern tragedy in East London that claimed the lives of 21 young people - some as young as 13 years of age - has still not yielded the cause of the tragedy.

Banyana Banyana Camp Hit By Covid-19 In Morocco

Just after star forward Thembi Kgatlana was ruled out of the quarter final match against Tunisia due to an Achilles injury, another cruel blow for Banyana Banyana comes as the camp faces a number of Covid-19 cases. Its crucial that the team beat Tunisia in their quarter final clash, to qualify for next year's Women's FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The top four teams at the WAFCON reach the World Cup and two more go into inter-confederation playoffs. South Africans are holding thumbs that they dig deep - as Coach Desiree Ellis always demands - and pull off a win.