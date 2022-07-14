Nigeria: Allow Nigerians With Expired Passports to Return Home, Aregbesola Orders NIS

14 July 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

An official said Nigerians in diaspora were free to come back home with expired or non-expired Nigerian passport.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has directed the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), to allow Nigerians in diaspora to return to Nigeria with their expired International Passports.

Mr Aregbesola gave the directive on Wednesday, in Lagos, while responding to a complaint by a Nigerian-American citizen, Jamiu Kasumu, at the Alausa Passport Office during his unscheduled visit to the facility.

The Minister said no Nigerian needed travel certificate to come back home, except children, whose parents were Nigerians, but their identity were yet to be established according to immigration rule.

"I am using this medium to instruct all Nigeria Immigration Officers World-Wide to accord Nigerian travellers with expired Passport use such passports to return safely back home henceforth," he said.

The Minister also advised Nigerians in diaspora to update their travel document ahead of time to avoid rush during emergency.

Earlier, Mr Kasumu complained to the Minister that the Nigeria Immigration in America and Delta airline prevented him from coming to Nigeria because of expired Nigerian passport.

Mr Kasumu said he was able to return to Nigeria after he got travel certificate he obtained through a relation in Nigeria.

"I am appealing to you sir that the Immigration should allow Nigerians with expired passport to come back to their country," he said. (NAN)

