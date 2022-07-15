Africa: Rasheedat Ajibade - We Are Here for Our Decima

Rasheedat Ajibade is clear about what Nigeria's Super Falcons want from the 2022 TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations - they want the decima.

Ajibade was named Woman of the Match as the Super Falcons overcame their old rivals Cameroon 1-0 at Casablanca's Mohammed V Stadium to advance to the tournament semi-finals and to yet another FIFA Women's World Cup appearance.

"I dedicate this trophy to my entire team. These girls are just fantastic. Without them, I will not be here before you with this reward," Ajibade said at the post-match presentation.

Nigerian journalists in Morocco have noted that this Super Falcons squad going for their record-extending 10th WAFCON title is possibly one of the most close-knit Nigerian teams fans of African women's football have ever seen.

Despite the criticism that came following their opening match loss against South Africa, the Nigerians seemed to have been unperturbed and focused on their goal of becoming African champions once again.

The number 15, instantly recognizable by her blue hair, was proud to have scored the goal that sent the Super Falcons to the World Cup 2023.

"Nigeria could not afford to be absent for this meeting. There's a new generation of Super Falcons, who arrive hungry and deserve for the world to see their talent. We know what we came here for, we want to leave with the cup, our decima," Ajibade says with the trademark Nigerian shakara.

Next, the Super Falcons face the passionate Moroccans and their fanatical home fans at Rabat's Moulay Abdellah cauldron in the semi-finals next Monday.

It's sure to be epic.