Nigeria: Former APC Chairman in Rivers Joins SDP

A former factional chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Golden Chioma, who dumped the party on Tuesday, has joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Mr Chioma, who cited "poor reward system" as reason for leaving the APC, disclosed his next political destination for the first time in an exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES Sunday evening.

He was the chairman of Magnus Abe's faction of the APC in the state.

He, however, declined comments on whether Mr Abe, a governorship aspirant of the party, would join him in SDP where he can contest the 2023 governorship election.

Beside Mr Chioma, a former acting managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Ibim Semenitari, has also announced her resignation from the APC.

Mrs Semenitari, who served as Commissioner for Information and Communication under the former governor of the state, Rotimi Amaechi, made public her resignation on Sunday.

In her resignation letter dated July 9 and addressed to Ward 5 chairman of the party in Okrika Local Government Area, she appreciated the party for the opportunities it provided her to serve and wished the party well.

APC's reaction

Chris Finebone, the spokesperson of APC in Rivers State, dismissed Mr Chioma's claim that he dumped the party due to "poor reward system".

Mr Finebone, who blamed Messrs Chioma and Abe for the exclusion of the party in the ballot in 2019, said Mr Chioma left the party because of his agreement with Mr Abe to move to SDP so that Mr Abe can contest the governorship election there.

On the resignation of Mrs Semenitari from the party, Mr Finebone said the former NDDC managing director said she "wants to rest".

He said Mrs Semenitari has not joined any other political party.

Mrs Semenitari, a former ally of Mr Amaechi, worked for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo during the APC presidential primary.

The APC in Rivers State has been torn into two factions as a result of the battle for the control of party structure in the state between Mr Abe and the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

The party was barred from filing candidates for the 2019 general elections in the state as the result of the crisis.

However, in 2022, Mr Amaechi's faction outmaneuvered Mr Abe to take over the structure of the party in the state.

Mr Abe was pushed out from the APC power structure in Rivers after Tonye Cole emerged the governorship candidate of the party in the state during the May 26 primary.

Mr Abe's supporters reportedly boycotted the primary.