Zambia: Bruce Mwape Takes Pride in His Gallant, Courageous Zambia

He and his Zambia team were so close, but coach Bruce Mwape's big regret is that they will not return to Rabat to play in the amazing Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Saturday's WAFCON final.

Zambia conceded an injury time penalty, which ultimately proved costly and led to heartbreaking defeat to South Africa's Banyana Banyana in their semifinal at Casablanca's Mohammed V Stadium.

"We had control of the game. But we were not able to take our opportunities. This is costly against a team as well organised as South Africa," conceded Mwape.

Still, he was immensely proud of his Copper Queens, who despite the defeat take pride in their qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

"It is true that we have gone beyond our expectations. I'm proud of my team, the way they played, but above all even more proud of their behaviour," said Mwape after the match.

They faced a number of obstacles and had their talismanic captain and goalkeeper Hazel Nali injured during the match, but the Zambian women were nevertheless valiant.

"The courage of this team will be our greatest strength in the years to come. They were masterful," said Mwape, with a great sense of fatherly pride.

Their business is not yet over at the tournament and on Friday in Casablanca they will compete for their first continental medal - even if bronze - admittedly, the least rewarding of metals.