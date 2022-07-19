Kenya: You Are Ahead of Me Only in Opinion Polls, Media Coverage - Ruto to Odinga

18 July 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto now says his closest opponent Raila Odinga is only popular in opinion polls and media coverage.

Speaking during a tour of Nairobi on Monday, the Deputy President exuded confidence of a win in next month's election stating that the reality on the ground was different.

He alleged that the Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Alliance was planning to use the opinion polls to reject the election results.

"The only place you can defeat us is in the opinion polls and media coverage. But when it comes to the vote, you will meet with hustlers on August 8," he stated.

He claimed that Odinga is behind the recent spate of the opinion polls which indicate that he is likely to be elected as the fifth president.

Ruto told his supporters that he will deliver a resounding victory against Odinga who is flying the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Flag.

With less than a month to Kenya's presidential elections, the latest survey by two leading opinion polls puts Odinga ahead by a narrow lead.

Garrisa Township MP Aden Duale claimed that Kenya Kwanza Alliance will win with a 2 million vote margin.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X