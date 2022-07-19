Nigeria: Monkeypox - Borno Confirms Four Infections, As Nigeria's Cases Surpass 100 in 2022

Apart from the confirmed cases, NCDC stated in the situation report that no fewer than 301 suspected cases of the disease have been reported in the country.

The Borno State Ministry of Health has reported four cases of monkeypox infections.

The state director of public health, Lawi Mshelia, was said to have confirmed the development Monday, noting that of the four suspected cases discovered, three were confirmed positive by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Mr Mshelia added that two of the positive cases were reported from the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital where he said they are currently receiving treatment.

He added that the other patient was reported from Biu in Southern Borno.

The director also revealed that one of the patients was discharged from the hospital about a week ago.

Meanwhile, the NCDC in its latest Monkeypox situation report spanning July 4 to 7, reported 101 confirmed cases in 2022, its highest figure since 2017 when the disease re-emerged.

Apart from the confirmed cases, the NCDC stated in the situation report that no fewer than 301 suspected cases of the disease have been reported nationwide.

The situation report further revealed that Nigeria reported 88 cases in 2017; 49 in 2018; 47 in 2019; 8 in 2020, and 34 in 2021, which brings the total number of confirmed cases from 2017 to 2022 to 327.

The report revealed that there were 56 suspected new cases reported from 22 states, of which 17 cases were confirmed positive from 12 states in the week under review.

The breakdown of the cases shows that Ondo reported three cases, followed by the trio of Adamawa, Bayelsa and Delta with two cases each, while seven states, Anambra, Borno, Edo, Gombe, Katsina, Kogi, Plateau, and Lagos recorded a single case each.

Overall, the NCDC said that "since the re-emergence of Monkeypox in September 2017 and to July 10, 2022, a total of 813 suspected cases have been reported from 35 states in the country.

"In addition, from September 2017 to July 10, 2022, a total of 11 deaths have been recorded (CFR= 3.5%) in six states - Lagos (3), Edo (2), Imo (1), Cross River (1), FCT (1), Rivers (1), Ondo (1) and Delta (1)," it added.