Nigeria: We Remain Africa's Best Team, Super Falcons Insist

Despite their failure to qualify for the finals of the 2022 Africa Women Nations Cup in Morocco, Super Falcons players have declared that they are still the best team in Africa.

It would be recalled that the defending champions bowed out gallantly with pride, losing 4-5 on penalties to hosts Morocco, after playing most part of the match with nine players.

Taking to the microblogging site, Twitter, one of the players sent off in the feisty duel, Rasheedat Ajibade, said she is proud of her teammates.

"Words aren't enough to describe the passion, resilience, tenacity of this Super Falcons team, we remain the best. Super proud of you all," she tweeted.

The captain of the team and oldest player, Onome Ebi, said the team remains unstoppable regardless of the defeat.

"All I have to say to this amazing team is that I am super proud of us all. We lost the game but we fought till the end against all odds

"Super Falcons, we remain unstoppable. Thank you all for standing with us, we keep going stronger," she tweeted.

Goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie said the Falcons are the best in the world.

"Best team in the world," she said.

Meanwhile, the minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has saluted the gallant and spirited play of the team.

"Your resilience, character, and management of the game must be commended. I salute your doggedness, commitment and fighting spirit. For holding the Moroccans in front of over 45,000 capacity crowd you have once again displayed the never say die attitude of true Nigerians.

"Even when down to nine players after those red cards, you held your own. You are our champions. Nigeria is proud of you."

"It was a match I followed very keenly and I am so proud you displayed the Nigerian spirit. I am proud of this team, even in defeat," he said.

The Super Falcons will square up with the She-polopolo of Zambia on Friday, July 22nd in the third place match of the tournament.