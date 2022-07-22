Nigeria: Reps Re-Gazette Controversial Water Resources Bill As Sponsor Asks Colleagues to Consult Constituents

The controversial water resources bill was reintroduced in the House of Representatives on 29 June.

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Water Resources, Sada Soli (APC, Katsina), has urged his colleagues to use the long recess to study the new water resources bill.

Mr Soli, who raised a point of order during plenary on Thursday, said the bill has been re-gazetted as instructed by the House and copies will be shared to members.

He assured members that the bill will not be rushed through and members can use the long holiday to get opinions of constituents on the legislation.

Background

The bill, which was introduced in the 8th Assembly, caused outrage then as some Nigerians interpreted the proposed law as a power grab by the federal government.

Prominent Nigerians who spoke against it included Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, Human Rightts lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) and Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State.

The bill was again introduced as an executive bill and passed in 2020.

However, the decision on the bill was rescinded by the House two months after a motion was moved by Ben Mzondu (PDP, Benue).

Mr Mzondu faulted the process of reconsidering the bill, noting that it was not properly passed.

On June 29, the bill was reintroduced by Mr Soli, who promised that it is a reviewed version with input from state governors.

We will not be hasty to pass the bill

Mr Soli assured his colleagues that he will not be part of any shenanigan that will put any community in Nigeria at disadvantage.

"I just want to inform the members now that the bill has been re-gazetted. Now I'm calling on the clerk to please ensure that the bill goes to every member because of the importance of the bill and I call on my colleagues to please kindly take time and read that bill, and subject that bill to a third party. You have time now to subject that bill back home during our holidays.

"We will not take that bill in a haste. We will give every member the opportunity to look at that bill from clause one to the 154 clauses.

"Honestly, sincerely and I am talking on my honour and given the responsibility as the chairman of the Committee on Water Resources. I will not be party to any shenanigans, or any legislation that will impact negatively to any community in the us country. "