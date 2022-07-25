South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - July 25, 2022

25 July 2022
allAfrica.com
By Esther Rose

Cape Town —  

You Beauties! Banyana Banyana are Women's AFCON Champs

This weekend, Banyana Banyana proved that everything comes to those that wait - a five year hiatus saw them returning stronger for their turn to take home the silverware - crowned Women's Africa Cup of Nations champions when they bet hosts Morocco 2-1 in Rabat. allAfrica reports that for the  South Africans it's the cherry on top and acknowledgement of the hard work and planning of both the technical team and players, just days after coach Desiree Ellis won African Coach of the Year for the third year running.

Arrests Made After Items Stolen From Enyobeni Tavern Where Teens Died

Suspects between the ages of 16 and 21 will appear in court in East London for theft at the Enyobeni Tavern in which 21 young people died, SABC News reports. Among items stolen from the victims who died from suspected methanol poisoning, were weaves, items of clothing, shoes and a watch. The suspects are facing charges of theft, possession of suspected stolen property, and defeating the ends of justice.

Shake-Up In Leadership of ANC in KwaZulu-Natal

The ANC KwaZulu-Natal held their provincial elective conference at the Olive Convention Centre the past weekend from Friday July 22 to Sunday July 24, 2022. The province is the biggest ANC support base and has been divided among supporters of former president Jacob Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa. According to IOL, the ANC leadership is out of touch with the needs of the people of the province and a lobby group worked hard at getting support from communities to bring change to the provincial structures. It seems a strategy that paid dividends, as all the top 5 candidates put forward, were elected - they are Provincial Chairperson Siboniso  Duma,  Deputy Chairperson Nomagugu Simelane,  Provincial secretary Bhekinkosi Mtolo,  Deputy Secretary Sipho Hlomuka and  Provincial Treasurer Ntuthuko Mahlaba. President Cyril Ramaphosa received a hostile reception at the conference, while Premier Sihle Zikhalala was bombarded with "leave Sihle, leave" songs.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X