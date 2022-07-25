South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - July 25, 2022

Cape Town —

You Beauties! Banyana Banyana are Women's AFCON Champs

This weekend, Banyana Banyana proved that everything comes to those that wait - a five year hiatus saw them returning stronger for their turn to take home the silverware - crowned Women's Africa Cup of Nations champions when they bet hosts Morocco 2-1 in Rabat. allAfrica reports that for the South Africans it's the cherry on top and acknowledgement of the hard work and planning of both the technical team and players, just days after coach Desiree Ellis won African Coach of the Year for the third year running.

Arrests Made After Items Stolen From Enyobeni Tavern Where Teens Died

Suspects between the ages of 16 and 21 will appear in court in East London for theft at the Enyobeni Tavern in which 21 young people died, SABC News reports. Among items stolen from the victims who died from suspected methanol poisoning, were weaves, items of clothing, shoes and a watch. The suspects are facing charges of theft, possession of suspected stolen property, and defeating the ends of justice.

Shake-Up In Leadership of ANC in KwaZulu-Natal

The ANC KwaZulu-Natal held their provincial elective conference at the Olive Convention Centre the past weekend from Friday July 22 to Sunday July 24, 2022. The province is the biggest ANC support base and has been divided among supporters of former president Jacob Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa. According to IOL, the ANC leadership is out of touch with the needs of the people of the province and a lobby group worked hard at getting support from communities to bring change to the provincial structures. It seems a strategy that paid dividends, as all the top 5 candidates put forward, were elected - they are Provincial Chairperson Siboniso Duma, Deputy Chairperson Nomagugu Simelane, Provincial secretary Bhekinkosi Mtolo, Deputy Secretary Sipho Hlomuka and Provincial Treasurer Ntuthuko Mahlaba. President Cyril Ramaphosa received a hostile reception at the conference, while Premier Sihle Zikhalala was bombarded with "leave Sihle, leave" songs.