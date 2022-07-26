Nigeria: Edo Confirms Eight Cases of Monkeypox

All the people who were diagnosed with the disease had recovered, an official said.

The Edo State Ministry of Health has disclosed that eight persons have so far tested positive for monkeypox in the state.

Residents in the state have, therefore, been urged to observe safety measures to reduce the spread of the virus and other infectious diseases in the state.

The state's Commissioner for Health, Akoria Obehi, who made the disclosure to journalists in Benin on Monday, said the ministry had ramped up surveillance and other activities to curb the spread of infectious disease.

She, however, said all the people who were diagnosed with the disease had recovered.

"Amid the rise in the number of confirmed cases of monkeypox in Edo, it has become imperative to warn on the health risks that the virus poses and reiterate the need for residents to be cautious and adhere to safety measures."

The commissioner highlighted symptoms of monkeypox to include fever, headache, and weakness of the body, sore throat, and enlargement of glands under the jaw and in the neck.

"It can also come with the appearance of a rash on the face, palms, soles of the feet, genitals, and other parts of the body, which can appear solid or fluid-filled at the onset.

"It can manifest within a period of two to three weeks following infection, depending on the health status of the individual."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ms Obehi, who advised residents on measures to contain the disease, said: "The virus can be transmitted from infected animals and rodents such as rats, mice, squirrels, and even monkeys through contact with infected blood, body fluids, spots, blisters or scabs, and sharing of objects."

"Avoid contact with dead or live wild animals such as small mammals including rodents (rats, squirrels) and non-human primates (monkeys, apes).

"Thoroughly cook all foods containing animal meat before eating.

"Avoid unprotected contact with infected animals, humans, their beddings, and other linen; wash hands regularly, and use sanitiser when water is not available."

The Edo health commissioner, who restated the state government's commitment to containing the outbreak and protecting the health of residents, said the state's disease surveillance team had been deployed to control the outbreak in the state.

"If you suspect any symptoms of monkeypox, kindly visit the nearest health facility for medical attention," Ms Akoria advised.

(NAN)