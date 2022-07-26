Somalia: Fighter Jets Bomb Al-Shabaab Base in Somalia

Warplanes were said to have carried out airstrikes last night in the Toora-Toorow area of the Lower Shabelle region, where Al-Shabaab militants are based.

The air raid is reported to have targeted Al-Shabaab members in a base.

Also, the news adds to this that the Somali armed forces swept into Tooratoorow, after which they carried out a serious operation, according to local sources.

It is not clear the official casualties resulting from the attack and the subsequent operation, and there is no statement from the Somali government or Al-Shabaab.

The attack comes as the newly appointed AFRICOM chief has vowed to intensify the fight against al-Shabaab.