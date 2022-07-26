Somalia: Fighter Jets Bomb Al-Shabaab Base in Somalia

26 July 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Warplanes were said to have carried out airstrikes last night in the Toora-Toorow area of the Lower Shabelle region, where Al-Shabaab militants are based.

The air raid is reported to have targeted Al-Shabaab members in a base.

Also, the news adds to this that the Somali armed forces swept into Tooratoorow, after which they carried out a serious operation, according to local sources.

It is not clear the official casualties resulting from the attack and the subsequent operation, and there is no statement from the Somali government or Al-Shabaab.

The attack comes as the newly appointed AFRICOM chief has vowed to intensify the fight against al-Shabaab.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X