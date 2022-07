MARKA [SMN] - An explosion in southern Somalia on Wednesday morning has left at least 11 people dead, including a district official, a witness said.

The suicide bombing outside the city's HQs killed Abdullahi Wafow, the commissioner of Marka town which serves the capital of the Lower Shabelle region.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack but local police officers blamed Al-Shabaab for the assassination.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.