Nigeria: Buhari Re-Appoints Non-Executive Directors for CBN, Others

26 July 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Queenesther Iroanusi

The request for confirmation, Mr Buhari said, was made in accordance with Section 10(3)(a) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (Establishment) Act 2007.

The Senate has received a request from President Muhammadu Buhari, to confirm the reappointment of four nominees as Non-Executive Directors of the Board of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

They are Mike Obadan (South-South), Justitia Nnabuko (South-East), Ummu Jalingo (North-East), and Adeola Adetunji (South-West).

The president's request was contained in a letter dated July 21 and read at the start of plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday.

The request for confirmation, Mr Buhari said, was made in accordance with Section 10(3)(a) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (Establishment) Act 2007.

The nominees will be screened by the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions on another legislative day.

In another letter, the president sought the confirmation of the appointment of Suleiman Afikpo as the commissioner representing the South-east zone at the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria.

The request for confirmation, he said, is in accordance with Section 3(2) of the Hajj Commission Act.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X