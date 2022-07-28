Benin: France's Macron Emphasizes Security During Benin Visit

French President Emmanuel Macron visited Benin on Wednesday and said Paris could deliver advanced weapons to the West African country such as drones.

France, Benin to deepen defense ties amid Mali pullout

During talks with Beninese President Patrice Talon in the economic capital, Cotonou, Macron said vehicles, demining equipment and other military aid would soon be provided.

"France promises support in air, intelligence and equipment, as well as training for the defense and security forces of Benin," Macron said. "We are also going to meet Benin's needs in terms of equipment and help the country to structure how it arms its army."

France is trying to redefine its Africa defense strategy, as French forces pull out from Mali.

Benin, along with Gulf of Guinea countries such as Togo and the Ivory Coast, are facing a surge in jihadi attacks from groups linked to al-Qaida and the "Islamic State" (IS).

"Unfortunately, we have so far not managed to convince French military authorities on certain aspects of military cooperation, particularly the supply of equipments, but I salute France's support on intelligence and training," Talon said.

At the same time, the Beninese leader was clear that "we need weapons" and that he prefers to buy the arms from France.

Macron also vowed new French investments into the education and culture sectors in Benin, with those pledges received warmly by Talon.

Talon downplays human rights concerns

The French leader did not address the country's domestic political situation during the talks with Talon. Critics say political repression has grown under Talon, who was elected in 2016.

Two Beninese opposition leaders, Reckya Madougou and Joel Aivo, were sentenced late last year on charges such as "terrorism," money laundering and plotting against the state.

"In Benin, there are no political detainees, no one is detained in Benin for their political opinion," Talon said. "But people are detained for having acted, for having committed offenses and crimes in the political field, that is true."

Prior to Macron's trip, 75 French opposition lawmakers called on the French leader to be aware of the "alarming" situation of political detainees in Benin.

Macron compares Russia's invasion of Ukraine to European colonialism

Also on Wednesday, Macron used the Benin visit to criticize Russia's war on Ukraine, while referencing Africa's colonial past.

"Russia launched an offensive against Ukraine. It's a territorial war, the likes of which we thought had disappeared from European soil. It's a war from the early 20th, even the 19th century," Macron said. "I speak on a continent that suffered colonial imperialism."

Macron visited Cameroon earlier this week and will also visit Guinea-Bissau. Russian President Sergey Lavrov, meanwhile, is also on a tour of the continent, where he has dismissed Moscow's role in a global food crisis.

(AP, AFP, Reuters)