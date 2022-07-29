Nigeria: Borno Govt Closes Four IDP Camps, Resettles 11,000 Households - Zulum

He listed the IDP camps to include Dalori 1, Dalori 2, Gubio Road and Muna El-Badawi.

The Borno government says it has closed down four Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps and resettled 11,000 households in six communities across the state.

Governor Babagana Zulum who spoke at the official closing of the four IDP camps on Thursday in Maiduguri, said the feat was achieved following the return of peace in the state.

He listed the IDP camps to include Dalori 1, Dalori 2, Gubio Road and Muna El-Badawi.

He said the households were displaced in 2015 by the Boko Haram insurgents at Marte, Baga, Banki, Warabe, Kerenoa, Wulgo and Ngurosoye.

The governor attributed the closure of camps to paucity of fund, adding that arrangements had reached advance stage to close four more camps to facilitate the voluntary return of displaced persons in six communities by 2023.

He said the only way to end insurgency was for the government to address the root causes of terrorism in the North-east region.

"The insurgency causes are increasing poverty, infrastructural deficit and climate change," he said.

According to him, the return of the IDPs is in accordance with the Kampala Convention without force, stressing that it was a dignified return.

Also speaking, Nana Tanko, executive director, Victim Support Fund (VSF), a non governmental organisation, said that about N1.6 billion has been earmarked to support resettlement of more than 60,000 IDPs to their ascentral homes.

She said the organisation would monitor the safe and successful resettlement of displaced persons who indicated willingness to return to their homes following improved security.

She said the organisation had initiated viable livelihood support programmes to fast track sustainable and dignify resettlement of the affected population.

"We have not only supported the IDPs with resources to move back to their local government headquarters, but with some money to be use in starting something that will bring income to them.

"The N1.6 billion is in two components and 50 per cent equal. The grant to the returnees is about N800 million while the balance will be use to purchase food and non-food items.

"In line with VSF support for local economy, all the food we bought were done by contractors based in Borno," she said.

Ms Tanko said that IDPs were not forced to move back to their local government headquarters, adding that each of the displaced household in Maiduguri received their packages including N100,000.

She said that If the IDPs choose not to go back to their villages, they could rent a house and live in Maiduguri, while housing accomodation and transportation had been provided for those willing to resettle.

According to Ms Tanko, the organisation has committed about N10 billion on various interventions since inception in Borno.

(NAN)