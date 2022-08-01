South Africa: Fiery Chad Le Clos Prepared to Go to Dark Places to Win the Title of Commonwealth Games Most Decorated Athlete

Unsplash, Pixabay, Pixabay, Santeri Viinamäki/Wikimedia Commons, Pexels, Pixabay
Sporting codes at Commonwealth Games 2022 (file photo).
31 July 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Gary Lemke

The glisten of gold is irresistible for the South African swimming star as he bids to rewrite the history books

Chad le Clos is at the stage of his career when he knows what the next chapter is all about: "My legacy. I might be 30 and some people might have written me off, but don't do that. Never do that."

The South African swimming star cut a relaxed but determined figure in the athletes' village at the University of Birmingham, his base for the 2022 Commonwealth Games where he bids to rewrite the history books. Two medals are what he needs from these Games.

Only a month ago, the vultures were circling - again. "Le Clos a SHOCK no-show for 200m butterfly," online media screamed when he withdrew from the Fina World Championships in Budapest. Many openly questioned whether or not his glory days were firmly behind him.

A month earlier, he had told the Mail&Guardian he suffered depression in 2021, to the extent that "there were times where I was sitting in my room just crying by myself. I didn't know why I was like that."

But Le Clos remains feisty and adamant that, in his fourth Commonwealth...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X