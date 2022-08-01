South Africa: SA Teen Swimming Sensations Lara Van Niekerk and Pieter Coetzé Strike Gold At Commonwealth Games

Sporting codes at Commonwealth Games 2022 (file photo).
31 July 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Karien Jonckheere

Unsurprisingly, South Africa's first 2022 Commonwealth Games golds were earned in the pool.

Teen swimming sensations Lara van Niekerk and Pieter Coetzé led the medal charge on the second night of swimming at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, on Saturday.

Van Niekerk claimed Team South Africa's first medal of the Games by powering to gold in the 50m breaststroke final, which featured three South African swimmers.

She claimed the victory in a Commonwealth Games record time of 29.73 seconds. Tatjana Schoenmaker finished fourth in 30.41 and Kaylene Corbett sixth in 31.10.

"It felt amazing, the crowd was going wild, so I knew it was going to be close. But I was just happy that I could swim the second-fastest time I've ever done. And to win a medal is a bonus, so I'm super-happy," said the beaming 19-year-old Van Niekerk afterwards.

Olympic champion Schoenmaker, whose focus will be on her main 100m and 200m breaststroke events, was thrilled for her teammate to claim the first medal of the Games for South Africa.

"It's amazing - we're always supporting women, so it's great to have a woman grab the first one. We can just be so proud of them. Being the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

