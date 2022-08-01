South Africa: A Tribute to the Unsung Wildlife Conservation Heroes Dedicated to Safeguarding Our Natural Heritage

analysis

Today, 31 July, marks the date when countries around the world celebrate World Ranger Day to acknowledge the work rangers do in safeguarding the planet's natural heritage, and to commemorate those killed or injured in the line of duty.

Field rangers face life-threatening situations in their work daily. There are recorded deaths due to conflict with poachers. Or working alongside dangerous animals and in perilous conditions, which contributes to fatalities. Rangers are also subjected to psychological pressures that can lead to mental health implications.

As part of World Ranger Day celebrations, Kruger National Park (KNP) Management and staff held a ceremonial event to pay homage to the ranger corps on Friday, 29 July. The ceremony was held outside the Skukuza Paul Kruger gate and activities included a rangers' drill, a guard of honour, a wreath-laying ceremony and the unveiling of a plaque for field ranger and dog handler Shando Mathebula, who was killed earlier this year.

Shando Mathebula

Mathebula was based in the Shangoni Section at the Limpopo province side of the park, and tragically killed in a confrontation with a buffalo while on patrol with a colleague on 4 May, 2022. The 36-year-old worked in the park for the...