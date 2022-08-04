South Africa: Its Silver for Simbine at Commonwealth Games - South African News Briefs - August 4, 2022

Cape Town —

It's Silver for Simbine at Commonwealth Games 2022

Akani Simbine, 28, fought hard to win the silver medal in the men's 100m final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Wednesday evening. Simbine had to settle for second behind Kenyan Ferdinand Omanyala - Africa's fastest man - after being unable to defend his 2018 Commonwealth Games title. Simbine tested negative for Covid-19 after teammates in the 4x100 relay Clarence Munyai and Emile Erasmus were declared positive and had to withdraw.

South African Govt Drops Import Duty on Chicken

To ease rising chicken prices for the South African consumer, the government has lifted import duties on chicken from countries such as Brazil, Denmark, Poland, Ireland and Spain. However local producers are seeing the move as a "betrayal" by Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel, IOL reports. Tariffs are an important component of South Africa's poultry master plan signed by the minister in 2019, to protect local poultry producers from "dumping" and save jobs in an industry that employs about 100,000 people.

Bain Banned In UK For Capture of SARS

Consultancy firm Bain& Co have been banned in by the UK government for three years for their role in the capture of the South African Revenue Services, following the efforts by former UK cabinet minister Lord Peter Hain. South Africa's Athol Williams, a former partner at Bain South Africa, was the whistle blower on the company's activities in South Africa at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. The commission found that Bain's South African branch colluded with former president Jacob Zuma and ex-SARS boss Tom Moyane to "capture" the agency. Legal steps are yet to be taken by the South African government, following the Zondo Commission's findings on state capture.