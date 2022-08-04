Togo: Robert DUSSEY meets General Mahamat Idriss DEBY ITNO

Within the framework of establishing historical and fraternal relations of bilateral cooperation between Chad and Togo, H.E. Prof. Robert DUSSEY, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and Togolese Abroad, bearing a message from H.E. Mr. Faure Essozimna GNASSINGBE, President of the Togolese Republic, paid a working visit to N'Djamena, this August 03, 2022.

Immediately after his arrival, Minister Robert DUSSEY was received in audience by H.E. General Mahamat Idriss DEBY ITNO, President of the Transitional Military Council, President of the Republic of Chad, Head of State.

During this audience, H.E. General Mahamat Idriss DEBY ITNO welcomed the excellent relations between Chad and Togo and thanked H.E. Mr. Faure Essozimna GNASSINGBE for the message addressed to Him and for all his initiatives facilitation and good offices aimed at strengthening peace, stabilization and national cohesion processes in West Africa and the Sahel.

H.E. Prof. Robert DUSSEY transmitted the greetings of the President of the Republic to the President of the Transitional Military Council, as well as his congratulations for the progress made in the political process of transition and the preservation of peace and stability of the country in an extremely regional context. security difficult. He also reaffirmed H.E.M. Faure Essozimna GNASSINGBE's full support for the positive dynamics of ensuring the unity of Chad.

During the hearing, discussions also focused on the positive development of the ongoing peace talks in Doha under Qatari mediation. The imminent signing of a peace agreement allowing political-military groups to participate in the inclusive national dialogue, scheduled for N'Djamena on August 20, 2022, has been described as a historic and decisive step in the effort of pacification and development. socio-economic sustainability of the country.

H.E. Prof. Robert DUSSEY reaffirmed to H.E. General Mahamat Idriss DEBY ITNO the availability and commitment of H.E. Mr. Faure Essozimna GNASSINGBE, President of the Republic, to lend his full support to the inter-Chadian dialogue and to plead in favor of a mobilization of regional and international support for the various stabilization strategies and initiatives in the Sahel and other regions facing the threat of terrorism and the challenges of climate change.