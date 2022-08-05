Nigeria: Despite Crisis, PDP Restates Confidence in Chairman Ayu

Mr Wike and his supporters want Mr Ayu removed as the PDP chairman. They also want the party's NWC to be reshuffled.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has restated confidence in its National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

The party's National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, made this known in Abuja on Tuesday after a meeting between the National Working Committee (NWC) and former national, state and zonal publicity secretaries.

This 'vote of confidence' on the chairman comes amid the crisis rocking the party and calls for his sack or resignation.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Nyesom Wike, the Rivers State governor, met with some PDP governors and leaders on Sunday.

Mr Wike, aggrieved at the party over his defeat at the primary and the choice of Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as the vice presidential candidate, initially ignored attempts made by the party's flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar, to meet with him.

The party's Board of Trustees (BoT), on Wednesday, set up a committee to reconcile the duo and on Thursday, both men met behind closed doors.

Confidence in Atiku, Ayu

Addressing journalists at the end of the meeting, Mr Ologunabga said participants resolved that the PDP restates confidence in Mr Ayu and the NWC in running the affairs of the party and in Atiku to "rescue, redirect and rebuild the country to earn the respect of the international community."

The party, under the leadership of Atiku, has the capacity to protect lives and properties of Nigerians and rebuild the nation's economy, he said.

When asked the progress of the reconciliation committee set up by the BoT, he said though the reconciliation process might be slow, the party is confident in its processes.

He also assured that Nigerians will "hear a different report" after the committee has concluded its task.