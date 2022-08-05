Nigeria: Buhari Confirms Tafa Balogun's Death, Mourns

"President Muhammadu Buhari condoles with family, friends and associates mourning the death of former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mustapha Balogun," Mr Adesina wrote.

The former Inspector General of Police, Tafa Balogun, is dead.

Mr Balogun's death was confirmed by President Muhammadu Buhari in a statement by the president's spokesperson, Femi Adesina.

"President Muhammadu Buhari condoles with family, friends and associates mourning the death of former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mustapha Balogun," Mr Adesina wrote.

"He also mourns with the Nigeria Police Force, an institution Balogun spent the better part of his life serving.

"The President recalls that Tafa Balogun, during his tenure as IGP, did his utmost to ensure that the police performed its statutory responsibilities under a democratic dispensation; and his penchant for boosting the morale of officers and men in the Force has been acknowledged by those who served under him.

"President Buhari's thoughts are with the family, the government and people of Osun State, as well as colleagues and former colleagues of the deceased police chief.

"He prays for the peaceful repose of the soul of the departed."

Mr Balogun was too the police chief during the tenure of President Olusegun Obasanjo.

He is popularly remembered for being the first police chief to be sacked and promptly proseucted for corruption.

He was arrested and prosecuted by the anti-graft agency, EFCC, then under the the leadership of Nuhu Ribadu.