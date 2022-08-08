Togo: Missionaries from two American Churches and their partner offer free healthcare to the population of Adidogomé Wessome

Missionaries from two American churches and their Togolese partner are offering free health care to the population of Adidogomé Wessome in Lomé, the Togolese capital from August 09 to 10, 2022.

Particular emphasis is placed on the treatment of malaria.

The project is an initiative of the Church of the Divine Breakthrough Ministry of Good News to all Nations and American missionaries including MIX Church Baltimore in Maryland and WELL Church Salt Lake in City Utah in the United States of America.

Malaria is a life-threatening human disease caused by parasites transmitted by the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. It is a preventable and curable disease. In 2020, the number of cases of malaria in the world was estimated at 241 million. This explains the choice of the promoters of this health service.

According to Pastor AKAKPO Jules of The Church of the Divine Breakthrough ministry of the Good News to all Nations : These include :

- treatment of malaria following a test of thick drops

- The treatment of intestinal worms

- The treatment of infections

- Assistance to women by a gynecologist

This health service will be provided in close collaboration with the NGO AIMES-Afrique, which will pilot the activity with its doctors and the Mobile Clinic.

The Editorial Board invites you to read the entire press release made public for this purpose.

COMMUNICATED

(Related to the health service from August 09 to 10, 2022 in Adidogomé Wessomé)

The Church of the Divine Breakthrough Ministry of Good News to all Nations is pleased to inform the public of Adidogomé Wessomé and local residents that a free health service will take place from Tuesday August 9 to Wednesday August 10, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Adidogomé

Wessomé on the Gakpodium field opposite the bar under the mango tree in Lomé.

The population of Adidogomé Wessomé is therefore cordially invited to come to Adidogomé Wessomé.

God bless you.

NB : The service is free.

For the Church, Pastor AKAKPO Jules