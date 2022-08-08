Togo: Missionaries from two American Churches and their partner offer free healthcare to the population of Adidogomé Wessome

8 August 2022
Télégramme228 (Lomé)

Missionaries from two American churches and their Togolese partner are offering free health care to the population of Adidogomé Wessome in Lomé, the Togolese capital from August 09 to 10, 2022.

Particular emphasis is placed on the treatment of malaria.

The project is an initiative of the Church of the Divine Breakthrough Ministry of Good News to all Nations and American missionaries including MIX Church Baltimore in Maryland and WELL Church Salt Lake in City Utah in the United States of America.

Malaria is a life-threatening human disease caused by parasites transmitted by the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. It is a preventable and curable disease. In 2020, the number of cases of malaria in the world was estimated at 241 million. This explains the choice of the promoters of this health service.

According to Pastor AKAKPO Jules of The Church of the Divine Breakthrough ministry of the Good News to all Nations : These include :

- treatment of malaria following a test of thick drops

- The treatment of intestinal worms

- The treatment of infections

- Assistance to women by a gynecologist

This health service will be provided in close collaboration with the NGO AIMES-Afrique, which will pilot the activity with its doctors and the Mobile Clinic.

The Editorial Board invites you to read the entire press release made public for this purpose.

COMMUNICATED

(Related to the health service from August 09 to 10, 2022 in Adidogomé Wessomé)

The Church of the Divine Breakthrough Ministry of Good News to all Nations is pleased to inform the public of Adidogomé Wessomé and local residents that a free health service will take place from Tuesday August 9 to Wednesday August 10, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Adidogomé

Wessomé on the Gakpodium field opposite the bar under the mango tree in Lomé.

These include :

- treatment of malaria following a test of thick drops

- The treatment of intestinal worms

- The treatment of infections

- Assistance to women by a gynecologist

The project which is an initiative of the Church of the Divine Breakthrough ministry of the Good News to all Nations benefits from the support of American missionaries in particular from the MIX Church Baltimore of Maryland and the WELL Church Salt Lake of City Utah of the United States of America.

This health service will be provided in close collaboration with the NGO AIMES-Afrique, which will pilot the activity with its doctors and the Mobile Clinic.

The population of Adidogomé Wessomé is therefore cordially invited to come to Adidogomé Wessomé.

God bless you.

NB : The service is free.

For the Church, Pastor AKAKPO Jules

Read the original article on Télégramme228.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 TÃ©lÃ©gramme228. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X